Shootout at Chicago Funeral Injures 14
SHOTS FIRED
A drive-by shooting at a Chicago funeral has left more than a dozen people injured and hospitalized, according to local police. Unidentified people in a black SUV were driving by a funeral home in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood Tuesday evening after a service ended when they opened fire. The attendees returned fire, though none of the people in the car were reported injured. All told, 14 adults were shot. Arnita Gerder, who witnessed the attack, told NBC Chicago, “All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere. Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here.” One person of interest has been taken into custody, police said. “Unfortunately it appears like it was planned because as the people were coming out of the funeral home, then the shots rang out like they were literally waiting on them to come out,” Kenneth Hughes, another witness, told the station. President Donald Trump has indicated he will send federal authorities to Chicago to combat the city’s gun violence problem.