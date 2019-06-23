GOING CORD-FREE
These Discounted AirPods Make Listening to Music and Making Phone Calls Practically Seamless
Have you been avoiding the AirPods craze but starting to take an interest? Well, have I got a deal for you. Right now, Amazon is taking $20 off the latest and greatest AirPods model, including its Apple charging case. You get the fully wireless, Bluetooth-enabled earbuds for $180, down from their normal $200. The AirPods are automatically turned on and connect so there’s no futzing with Bluetooth pairing each time you take them out. The full-wireless design also keeps you from having to spend half your morning untangling cords. They have quick access to Siri and the ability to fast-forward or play your music with a double-tap. The sleek charging case can be charged wirelessly through any of your favorite Qi-compatible chargers or hooked up to a power source through a Lightning cable. One of the best advantages of the AirPods is the fact that they can seamlessly switch between devices so you’re not struggling to figure out where your music is coming from. Get them while they’re 10% off and make your everyday technology hassles that much easier. | Shop on Amazon >
