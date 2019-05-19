S’IL VOUS PLAIT
Sur la Table’s Warehouse Sale Has Up to 75% Off All-Clad, Instant Pots, Le Creuset and More
If there’s one place I tend to avoid during spring cleaning, it’s the kitchen. Getting rid of pots and pans is such a hassle when you don’t know where to start on buying a new one. Sur la Table can help with that because, right now, you can get up to 75% off the cookware, bakeware, tools, and gadgets you need to make your kitchen into a chef’s paradise. Plus, you can use the code SHIPFREE at checkout to grab free shipping on select items. First and foremost, the 6 QT Instant Pot Ultra is 55% off, bringing it down to $100. That “Ultra” label isn’t just for show, either. It packs 10 different cooking functions into one counter-top gadget. If you want something a bit more classic, the All-Clad Copper Core 10-Piece set is 46% off and you’ll get a whole bunch of bonus gifts, like a roaster and pot holders. And if you want a small gadget that may be the most perfect early Father’s Day gift for the avid griller, this $20 grill light doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, and it’s 50% off. Take your time and look through all three pages of stuff and find your new favorite kitchen item while it’s up to 75% off.
