    These Fall-Favorite Leather Jackets Will Last for Many Falls to Come– and They’re 50% Off

    Heavenly Deals

    Ad by AllSaints

    AllSaints

    Most of the time you need to compromise when it comes to fall fashion. Affordable or made to last? But with this sale from AllSaints, there is no need to settle. AllSaints is known for its timeless outerwear, handbags, and accessories that will last for years to come. Currently, it’s all available at up to 50% off, including a wide selection of AllSaints fall favorites like jackets and denim.

    The leather jacket is a mainstay for AllSaints, and its Kassia Leather Biker Jacket ($315, discounted from $450) does not disappoint. Made with 100% leather and coming in a popping peony pink, the Kassia Leather Biker Jacket pairs perfectly with dresses and high rise jeans.

    Kassia Leather Biker Jacket

    Buy on allsaints$315

    Speaking of high-rise jeans, enter the Daisy Kick Flare jeans ($125, discounted from $179). With skinny legs, stretchable denim, and an eye-catching kick-flare hem, these jeans, and the Kassia Jacket are a match made in heaven.

    Daisy High-Rise Kick Flare Jeans

    Buy on allsaints$125

    For men, the Maya Leather Jacket ($249, discounted from $498) keeps it clean and simple. The no-fuss design features an all black washed-leather look, a slim fit, six pockets, and silver hardware.

    Maya Leather Jacket

    Buy on allsaints$249

