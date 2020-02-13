Celebrate the New Decade With AllSaints Collection of Reimagined Classics
The 1960s raised hemlines with the mini skirt, the 1970s lifted us up with platform shoes, and the 1980s introduced us to leather jackets and graphic t-shirts. To ring in the new decade, AllSaints is celebrating the new era with a collection of these classics reimagined. The new line puts a spin on timeless favorites for men and women. Upgrade your leather biker with one featuring a vintage worn-in finish.
Arashi Leather Biker Jacket
Dalby Iris Leather Biker Jacket
Want to make a bigger statement this year? Add bold, retro prints into the mix.
Descent Shirt
Esther Evolution Shirt
Look to the past decades to refresh your wardrobe for the new decade and check out AllSaints’ full collection including new graphic t-shirts, accessories, boots, and more.
