AMAZON NOT-SO BASIC
Amazon Makes Some Pretty Great Activewear, and It’s On Sale Right Now
Amazon has some really great in-house brands, from home goods to dresses. But were you aware that they made some pretty great activewear? And that activewear is on sale right now. This gear runs the gamut of silhouette, from Capri leggings to a technical full-zip. Standouts for me include the Core 10 “Build Your Own” Yoga Pant, which allows you to chose both the waist style and the length for $44. Another really great legging option is the Amazon Essentials Women's Performance Mid-Rise 7/8 Length Active Legging, which comes in 13 different colors and is under $20. For everyday wear, the Core 10 Motion Tech Fleece Fitted Full-Zip Hoodie Jacket is $55 and perfect as a layer for the cooler nights ahead. Or opt for the $20 Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Woven Stretch Ankle Pant that you can easily dress up with a blouse but still feature moisture-wicking fabric. It’s time to gear up for spring, and Amazon Basics has the pieces for you.
