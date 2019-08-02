CHEAT SHEET
Classic High Tops, Bold Low Tops, and More Are All an Extra 30% Off at Converse
Sometimes, you gotta stick with the classics and no one knows that better than Converse. If you want to add some of the iconic styles of high tops or low tops to your sneaker wardrobe, this is the sale for you. Take an extra 30% off all sale styles with the code 30SALE. Grab colorful updates to the classic Chuck Taylor high tops, like Hyper Royal or Gold Dart, both on sale for $31 (originally $55). Or go for the beach-ready Costa Collapsible Heel Low Top that converts into an easy slip-on. It’s down to $24 (originally $45). There’s even apparel and accessories included, like a durable pair of sunglasses for $14 (originally $25) or the perfect socks to go with your new sneakers for $6 (originally $14). Pair your new sneakers with the Embroidered Star Chevron Joggers for $27 (originally $55) and you’ve got an outfit you’ll never want to take off. This sale is huge, so take your time and look through all the pairs you’ll want to add to your collection. | Shop at Converse >
