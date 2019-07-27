CHEAT SHEET
HALF-OFF HAPPENINGS
This Weekend Only, Grab an Extra 50% Off Anthropologie’s Entire Sale Section
Is there’s one place to get unique clothes and home goods, it’s Anthropologie. And when the entire sale section is an extra 50% off, it’s even hard to resist adding something to your cart. For this weekend only, score an extra discount on multiple pages of sale items. Like the Donna Floral Midi Dress that’s basically a summer picnic in a dress. It’s on sale for $75 with the extra discount. Or you can add this bold throw blanket, called the Textured Varenya Throw Blanket, down to $37 (originally $128). It’s got geographic patterns, tassels, and more to keep your couch looking fun and festive. Then there are the Skirted Wide-Leg Pants for $35 (originally $120). The subtle snake print is on-trend and perfect for the summer. However you spend your weekend, set some time aside to search through this sale. | Shop at Anthropologie >
