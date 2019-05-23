REPUBLIC OF DEALS
Banana Republic Just Dropped Over 500 New Styles and They’re All On Sale
Banana Republic just dropped over 500 new styles to help you outfit yourself for spring and summer, and they’re all 40% off right now. When it comes to classic, iconic styles, look no further than Banana Republic. Upgrade your shorts options with the men’s 9" Quick-Dry Hybrid Short. On sale for $42, they’re quick-drying, moisture-wicking, breathable, and fade-resistant. Or add the Nicklas Leather Sneakers to your shoe collection for $77. The women’s side is also full of lightweight, easy styles. The women’s Linen-Cotton Wrap Skirt is on sale $59 is the perfect summer skirt for the warmer weather. It’s soft and breathable and will easily go with any white T-shirt or tank top for an outdoor gathering. If you need something a bit dressier, go for the Linen-Cotton Midi Dress for $83. Banana Republic really turned it out this season with hundreds of amazing choices for the nice weather. There’s no code needed for the sale, but if you manage to get your order over $100, you can use the code BRSHIP to get free 3-5 day shipping.
