Richer Poorer Is Taking 30% Off Men’s and Women’s Favorites for 4th of July

What does it take to be someone’s favorite T-shirt? Softness? Cut? Well, some of my favorite basic tees come from Richer Poorer and if you’re looking to add some to your T-shirt drawer, get them while they’re 30% off. Right now, men’s and women’s favorite styles are on sale for the 4th of July.

The women’s muscle crop tank is my go-to for warm weather. Throw it on with a pair of jeans and you’re set for a stylish option that will keep you cool. It’s down to $22. Guys can pick up a classic V-neck (or a handful of options) for $24, so you’ll have T-shirts to last you through the summer and into fall. Everything that Richer Poorer makes is incredibly soft and deserves a place on your list of favorite basic options. And what better way to get yourself acclimated to the awesomeness of Richer Poorer than during their 4th of July sale.

