Burrow is Taking Up to $500 Off All of their Sofas, Chairs, and Accessories for Labor Day

Flat-pack furniture makes you think of IKEA, right? Well, Burrow has taken flat-pack and made it luxurious. In fact, their furniture boasts all of the best parts of flat-pack — easy to assemble, easy to ship — but you’d never notice it wasn’t designed and crafted by artisans. This Labor Day all (and I mean all) of Burrow’s furniture and accessories are on sale. If you use the code LDW at checkout, you can save up to $500 on that missing piece in your home. To help you make your home more comfy-cozy, we’ve handpicked some of our favorite Burrow pieces that you can score big on, now through September 13th.

Nomad Velvet Sofa: Burrow just launched their iconic Nomad Sofa in velvet. Choose between midnight, jade, blush, dusk, or feather, and pair it with your ideal leg finish. This is the quarantine couch you need in your life.

Nomad Velvet Sofa Down From $1595 Buy on Burrow $ 1445

Bento Credenza: This Bento Credenza is also relatively new, but the piece itself is timeless. It comes in two different finishes, walnut and oak, and has an infinite array of shelving possibilities.

Bento Credenza Down from $775 Buy on Burrow $ 697

Nomad Armchair With Ottoman: Complete your living room with this perfect armchair for working or relaxing in. It comes with an ottoman so you can kick your feet up and relax, and it comes in five different colors, or, if you’re a velvet person, your options are more expansive.

Nomad Armchair With Ottoman Down from $790 Buy on Burrow $ 711

Desert Dusk Set: Burrow also has unbearably stylish throws and throw pillows. This desert dusk set is on my wish-list. Not only does it look very soft, the pillows and throws aren’t too hard on the eyes, either.

Desert Dusk Set Down From $195 Buy on Burrow $ 175

