COMFY COZY
Burrow Is Taking Up to $500 Off All of Their Sofas, Chairs, and Accessories for Memorial Day
When you think of flat-pack furniture, you automatically think of IKEA. But Burrow has taken the idea of flat-pack furniture and given it a luxurious spin. These aren’t your every day, peg and rivet sofas. They mean business, and they’re all on sale during the brand’s Memorial Day Sale. Use the code SUMMER19 and you’ll get 10% off everything, 15% off purchases of $1,400 or more, or 20% off purchases of $2,500 or more. The sofa-in-a-box brand also just updated their offerings and added the option of top-grain, Italian leather. Get the Nomad Leather Sofa for $1696 and give your living room the upgrade it deserves. Or add a Nomad Loveseat for $761 or the Nomad Club Chair for $806 to your guestroom. You can even add a pop of color to your couch with a set of throw pillows, like The Industrial Pillow Trio for $122. Whatever you pick up from the Memorial Day Sale, you’ll be getting an amazingly comfortable piece that will garner compliments for years to come.
