8 Elegant Watches That Will Make You Look Smart — Even When They Aren’t

You don’t need a smartwatch to look smart — and lots of watches are plenty smart even if they’re not labeled as smartwatches. So there! But seriously, we love the wide breadth of smartwatches out there and wanted to take a look at some less smart but just as smart-seeming watches to grab this summer for a timely upgrade to your collection. We gathered up some of the most elegant watches we found that are both top-rated and look great with features you want from a non-smartwatch.

The New Fieldforce Collection, $350-$395 at Victorinox: Time-tested and coming from a top brand, this new collection focuses on sporty and serious aesthetic with some built-in glow for nighttime timekeeping. You can get various models of the watches with either leather or stainless steel bands. These watches will work just as well at work as at a dinner party or your next vacation. Victorinox also boasts a wide arsenal of elegant watches on Amazon.

Original Grain Koa Collection, $278 on Amazon: The Original Grain Koa watch is the brand’s latest addition to its collection of natural-wood-derived watches. Original Grain focuses on making all of its watches with reclaimed materials sourced in unconventional products like whiskey barrels and baseball hats. They also plant a tree for every single watch they sell.

Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch, $100 on Amazon: After Withings let me test the Move Hybrid, I really fell for it and wear it off and on through the week. It will sync with your phone to keep track of your steps, sleep, and location during workouts. And each time it syncs, it updates its time with your phone’s location so no more manually updating your watch when you land in a new timezone. And really, the elegant aesthetic the Move affords for $100 alongside its handful of smart capabilities makes for a winning score. For more smarts, check out the Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch from Withings.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver Two-Tone Automatic Watch, $85 on Amazon: Water-resistant and carrying thousands of high ratings, the Pro Diver is a great investment. The blue contrasts sharply with the stainless steel and gold to elicit a response from anyone who sees it and you’re sure to enjoy slapping it on for any occasion.

Casio G-Shock G-Steel Bluetooth Watch, $320 on Amazon: Another watch that skirts the line between smart and not, the G-Steel is solar-powered and its parts are forged and layered for many years of durability. It’s shock- and water-resistant and an LED light and afterglow will help you keep time in the dark. It’s Bluetooth sync will keep the time up-to-date wherever you go.

MVMT Classic Watch, $95 on Amazon: The minimalism of the MVMT and its high ratings make it a great investment. Get the time and the date and little else in a sophisticated watch that works as well as it looks. You have nine colorway options to find the one that best fits your style.

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel and Metal Casual Watch, $90 on Amazon: With a top brand like Fossil, you know you’re getting quality and the Nate Quartz really speaks volumes of its form and function. It’s water-resistant, too, so you can hop in the pool or beach with it.

Seiko Men's Stainless Steel Solar Watch, $99 on Amazon: Solar power meets old-fashioned styling in this highly-rated watch from Japanese brand Seiko. It’s water-resistant and will take you from pool parties to executive meetings.

