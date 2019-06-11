THE CHOICE IS YOURS
Everlane Just Added a Bunch of Styles to the Choose What You Pay Section
Everlane doesn’t really do sales, but what it does do is give you the option to choose from three price levels, all of which are discounted from the piece’s original price. What can you expect from the new arrivals to the Choose What You Pay section? The men’s Lightweight French Terry Crew, which is the perfect layer for cooler summer nights, is down to $28. The Midweight Slim Chino is down to $41 and is the perfect pair of slacks to wear when you’re just a little tired of wearing jeans. The women’s Renew Lightweight Puffer is on sale for $58 and is great to keep in your closet for the turn of the fall season. If you want a work-to-drinks shirt, grab the $66 Clean Silk Oversized Shirt that can be paired with jeans or trousers, depending on just how much business you plan on doing. With dozens of styles to choose from, and new styles added regularly, the Everlane Choose What You Pay section is a destination to keep your wardrobe sustainable and affordable. | Shop on Everlane >
