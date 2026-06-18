Lab-Grown Diamonds Match Natural Ones in Every Way—Besides the Inflated Price

There’s no reason to be purchasing blood diamonds in 2026. Not when lab-grown diamonds have the same chemical makeup, optical brilliance, and hardness rating at a fraction of the cost.
Shop LC’s Luxuriant collection features colorless (E-F grades) and near-colorless (G-H grades) stones with VS (imperfections invisible to the naked eye) and SI (slight imperfections but clean-looking in person) clarity. Score stunning stones at a steal with the code BEAST26: save 26% on any stone in the Luxuriant collection.
Solitaire Ring
75% lower than the estimated retail price
Solitaire Stud Earrings
76% lower than the estimated retail price
Pendant Necklace
77% lower than the estimated retail price
Tennis Bracelet
90% lower than the estimated retail price
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