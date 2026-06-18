Lab-Grown Diamonds Match Natural Ones in Every Way—Besides the Inflated Price

There’s no reason to be purchasing blood diamonds in 2026. Not when lab-grown diamonds have the same chemical makeup, optical brilliance, and hardness rating at a fraction of the cost.

Shop LC’s Luxuriant collection features colorless (E-F grades) and near-colorless (G-H grades) stones with VS (imperfections invisible to the naked eye) and SI (slight imperfections but clean-looking in person) clarity. Score stunning stones at a steal with the code BEAST26: save 26% on any stone in the Luxuriant collection.

Solitaire Ring 75% lower than the estimated retail price Shop At Shop LC $ 200 Free Shipping

Solitaire Stud Earrings 76% lower than the estimated retail price Shop At Shop LC $ 180 Free Shipping

Pendant Necklace 77% lower than the estimated retail price Shop At Shop LC $ 190 Free Shipping

Tennis Bracelet 90% lower than the estimated retail price Shop At Shop LC $ 770 Free Shipping