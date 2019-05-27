1. LUCKY TIMING
Lucky Brand’s Memorial Day Sale Is 40% Off Basically Everything They Sell (Including the Sale Section)
There’s so much to look forward to when the weather gets nice. There are BBQs and picnics and huge summertime sales. One of those sales is a sitewide 40% off sale from Lucky Brand. Lucky Brand is known for the stylish take on an everyday classic and you can get one during this Memorial Day sale at a huge discount. Grab a pair of 121 Slim Coolmax Jean, recommended by Scouted editor Gideon Grudo, for $77. Add some vintage coolness to your T-shirt collection with this Janis Joplin tee, down to $21. Lucky has some really amazing shoes (I have a couple of pairs myself) and even those are 40% off. Pick up some perfect summer espadrille wedges in the form of the Mindra Wedge. It’s on sale for $48 and comes in four different neutral colors to go with any summer dress. And that 40% off extends to the sale section, as well, with hundreds of styles marked down getting an additional discount. It’s your lucky day (sorry, had to) so stock up on elevated classics from Lucky while the sale is going on.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.