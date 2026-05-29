This/That

This Throwback Brand From The ’90s Is Still Making Quality Work Boots

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Lugz brings a distinct edge from lifestyle to work.

Scouted Staff
Scouted Staff
A Lugz lace-up boot in tan/wheat stepping on a wet city street at night, with blurred neon lights in the background.
Lugz

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Remember Lugz? The chunky, lace-up boots that were everywhere during the 1990s. Three decades later, the brand hasn’t lost a step. Its modern lineup still delivers that same timeless style, built on a “tough-as-nails” ethos. Above all else, Lugz aims to keep your feet feeling as good at the end of the day as they did when you woke up.

The classic Lugz Drifter still offers the same durability and comfort, but with a reimagined design. This six-inch, steel-toed boot handles whatever work throws at you. It’s rugged, water-resistant, and slip-resistant.

Drifter 6 Steel Toe
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For a western-inspired work boot, the Cowboss Steel Toe delivers. Classic pull tabs make them easy to slip on, while the tough outsole gives you excellent traction indoors and out.

Cowboss Steel Toe
Shop At Lugz

If you’re not looking for a functional work boot but still love the look, Lugz has lifestyle shoes too. The Drifter Weatherguard boot is designed for all-day comfort with a padded collar, cushioned insole, and breathable lining. Plus, the adjustable lace-up closure up to the ankle ensures a secure fit.

Drifter Weatherguard
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Either way, you can’t go wrong with this throwback brand’s heritage footwear styles.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

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