This Throwback Brand From The ’90s Is Still Making Quality Work Boots

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Remember Lugz? The chunky, lace-up boots that were everywhere during the 1990s. Three decades later, the brand hasn’t lost a step. Its modern lineup still delivers that same timeless style, built on a “tough-as-nails” ethos. Above all else, Lugz aims to keep your feet feeling as good at the end of the day as they did when you woke up.

The classic Lugz Drifter still offers the same durability and comfort, but with a reimagined design. This six-inch, steel-toed boot handles whatever work throws at you. It’s rugged, water-resistant, and slip-resistant.

Drifter 6 Steel Toe Shop At Lugz

For a western-inspired work boot, the Cowboss Steel Toe delivers. Classic pull tabs make them easy to slip on, while the tough outsole gives you excellent traction indoors and out.

Cowboss Steel Toe Shop At Lugz

If you’re not looking for a functional work boot but still love the look, Lugz has lifestyle shoes too. The Drifter Weatherguard boot is designed for all-day comfort with a padded collar, cushioned insole, and breathable lining. Plus, the adjustable lace-up closure up to the ankle ensures a secure fit.

Drifter Weatherguard Shop At Lugz