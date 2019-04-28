OVER-UNDER STOCK
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale Gives You Discounts on Overstocked Styles
If you weren’t aware, every now and then, Lululemon adds a bunch of styles to their We Made Too Much section, which is full of discounted styles that they produced an overstock of. You’ll be able to get deals on all the core athleticwear that Lululemon excels at, plus athleisure pieces you can wear outside of the gym or yoga studio. Women’s styles include the Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Crew, which is great to go for a run in, but can easily be paired with jeans and is on sale for $59. The Run Crew Tight, on sale for $79, is a thick running tight you’ll want to keep on all day. On the men’s side, you’ll see a lot more lifestyle than workout gear. The fully-reversible Switch Over Bomber, on sale for $139, is the perfect spring jacket and the $99 ABC Pant Classic is the technical pant you want to wear on your commute (it’s both breathable and moisture-wicking). But, if you need some great workout attire, the T.H.E Short is a running short you can rely on. Whatever you choose, you’ll be getting a great deal on styles that Lululemon just… made too much of.
