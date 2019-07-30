CHEAT SHEET
PANTS DANCE
Everlane’s New Lightweight Straight Leg Crop Is the Perfect End-of-Summer Staple
At the recent Choose What You Pay IRL sale, I picked up a pair of Straight Leg Crop pants from Everlane and they quickly became my new favorite pants. And today, they launched a lightweight version that may be the answer to how to wear pants in the summer. The Lightweight Straight Leg Crop is made from a lightweight chino fabric that’s soft, breathable, and perfect for those summer days where you just need to wear pants. They come in four flattering colors: Dark Indigo, Off-White, Washed Black, and Cider, and are priced at $68. These are the pants that you can pair with a T-shirt and sandals on your days off or a blouse and heels for a night out. After falling in love with the original ones, I’ll be picking these up in possibly all four colors and wearing them way into the fall. If you’re on the hunt for a pair of pants that you can easily wear in multiple seasons, these are the ones. | Shop at Everlane >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.