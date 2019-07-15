PRIME DAY 2019

Amazon Prime Day Brings Discounts to Furniture and Rugs For Your Home

Any home style is included in this sale, which means you stand to make over any room you would like.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Scouted

By The Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

When it comes to home decor, Amazon has an incredible selection. Right now, you can save up to 30% off on furniture, rugs, mattresses, and more. There’s office furniture like chairs and bookshelves, living room area rugs, and so much more to give your home a facelift. Plus, it all ships via Prime so it’s free. | Get it on Amazon > 

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.