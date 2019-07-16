Have Sweet Dreams on a Casper Sleep Foam Mattress for 30% Off on Prime Day

I’ve slept on a Casper for the past three years and it’s the only mattress I’ve ever been excited about. It’s springy but not too firm, plush but not too soft. If you’ve been wanting to get on the Casper bandwagon, the brand’s 4-layer memory foam mattress is on sale for Prime Day. Save 30% on the Casper Sleep Foam Mattress and get a night’s sleep you’ll talk about. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.