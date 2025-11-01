Scouted

Stay Warm and Dry Through the Cold in Suede Skechers Boots

WINTER IS COMING

Don’t miss these discounts on winter-ready footwear from Skechers.

Beige suede lace-up winter boot with sherpa cuff and white Ultra Go sole, displayed on neutral background.
The right winter shoe has to do more than look cute; it needs to keep your feet warm and dry, too. These Skechers picks from QVC have the right mix of style, comfort, and coziness for the winter season ahead.

Skechers Suede Plaid Collar Lace-Up Boots
36% off the original price
Buy At QVC$61

This pair of water-repellant suede boots is equally comfy and cute. Finished with a buffalo plaid sherpa collar, these boots are a stylish companion for the chilly weather ahead.

Skechers Slip-ins Keepsakes Suede Boots
14% off the original price
Buy At QVC$73

Ideal for snowy days, these water-repellant boots have the added benefit of being slip-ons. The heel pillow keeps your feet secure, while the memory foam insoles and plush wool-polyester keep them toasty warm.

Skechers Bobs Cozy Slippers
57% off the original price
Buy At QVC$18

Skechers has got you covered indoors too! There is nothing better than slipping into slippers on a chilly morning with a hot cup of coffee in hand. This pair uses the same memory foam as Skechers’ sneakers and boots for unbeatable comfort. Plus, the plush faux fur lining ensures your feet stay snug all day long.

