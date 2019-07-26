The Sun Doesn’t Stand a Chance Against These Best-Selling Sun Shades on Amazon

Finding shelter in this crazy heat is all about making your own. In the backyard, you can DIY your own sun shade or you can pick up a durable one that you won’t be afraid to keep up through the occasional summer thunderstorm. These are the canopies that not only provide shade but can help block UV rays, even on the brightest of days. Most can be tied down easily with a set of poles and hooks (in case you can’t attach to your house), so there’s really no rigamarole to go through getting it set up. Keep yourself and your friends from overheating in the backyard.

SUNNY GUARD Rectangle Sun Shade Sail, $80 on Amazon: This option comes with its own kit, including D rings and a hardware kit to securely tie it down. It has up to 90% UV protection but still allows air to go through. And, because it’s not waterproof, water will pass through easily meaning it won’t get moldy or gross when left outside.

Love Story Triangle Terra UV Block Sun Shade Sail, $36 on Amazon: Add a pop of color with this triangle sun sail. It comes in six different options, from bright blue to terracotta. It’s got up to 95% UV protection and has curved sides to help prevent any dropping when it’s set up.

Shade & Beyond Sun Shade Sail, $33 on Amazon: This large shade has a five-year warranty and is incredibly easy to maintain. It’s breathable and is made from UV- high-density polyethylene that’s incredibly durable but still easy to clean.

Gale Pacific Coolaroo Shade Fabric, $19 on Amazon: If you need a little more customization, pick up this roll of shade fabric with 90% UV protection that you can cut to whatever size you need. It’s up to 90% UV-protected and stain-resistant.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.