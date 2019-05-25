1. LEAVE IT ON THE TABLE
Sur la Table Is Taking an Extra 20% Off Hundreds of Already Discounted Items
When it comes to Memorial Day savings, look no further than the massive clearance sale at Sur la Table. With hundreds of things already up to 75% off, it’d be crazy to get even more discounts, right? Except Sur la Table is taking even more money off. There’s an extra 20% off at checkout on everything you need for a professional-looking kitchen. The Cuisinart PerfecTemp 14-Cup Coffeemaker is a killer countertop coffeemaker and is $60 after the extra discount. It’s fully customizable and has 24-hour programmability, which means you’ll never get a bad cup of coffee again. Or go full-chef and get the Sur La Table Pro Ceramic Chicken Roaster for $20 that gives you a restaurant-quality roasted chicken on your grill. There are six pages to look through, so spend your long weekend upgrading your kitchen.
