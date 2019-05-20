Set on Gadget Domination, Amazon Adds Alexa-Capabilities to the Classic Wall Clock — and It’s on Sale

Have you ever wished your clock could just do more? Well, you can get a wall clock that has the power of Alexa behind it while it’s on sale for $25 (17% off).

One of my biggest gripes of having my Echo be the main source of kitchen timing is that I can’t physically look up to see how much time is left; I have to ask. It’s trivial but annoying. The Echo Wall Clock acts like a regular clock telling time but has the added bonus of a built-in, digital LED panel that counts down the time after you ask Alexa to set a timer. It’s like being on the world’s most boring cooking show, but it gives you the freedom to concentrate on your dish. All you have to do is look up. It’s easy to set up and works with any iteration of the Echo family. It also syncs time to your Echo device and will automatically adjust for DST (no winding here). It’s the perfect way to bring the classic, analog timepiece into 2019, and it’s even better when it’s on sale.

