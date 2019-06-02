Ann Taylor’s 50/50 Sale Takes 50% off Full-Price Styles and 50% Off Sale Styles

There’s nothing like falling in love with something in the sale section and realizing that there are extra savings to be had. That’s why the 50/50 Sale from Ann Taylor is so great. Right now, you can get 50% off all full-price items plus an extra 50% off all sale styles. For all full-price things, add the code FIFTY to your cart at checkout to see the discount. Check out the Poppy Tie Waist Wrap Skirt, down to $40 with the extra discount. The breezy silhouette can be dressed up with a blouse and heels or down with a white T-shirt and flats. Or try the Ponte Mock Neck Shell, which is a step up from your everyday tank top. It comes in a sleek navy blue color called Night Sky or a bold pop in Campfire Red, and both options are down to $20. If you want to add something new to your closet, the Lace Strap Eyelet Flare Dress is brand new to the site and on sale for $90. The detailed strap and layered lace give this dress a feeling of airy lightness, perfect for a summer BBQ. Whatever you choose from the sale, you’ll be adding a wardrobe staple that you’ll come back to for seasons to come.

