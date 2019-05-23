1. WATCH AND LEARN
Strap the Apple Watch 4 With the Largest Display Onto Your Wrist While It’s $70 Off
The Apple Watch 4 packs a powerful punch of productivity into your life. No more looking for your phone to check your texts. Your daily steps total just a glance away. It’s a thing of beauty. And now, you can add the 44mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel version to your wrist for $679, a savings of $70. That’s one of the best prices it’s ever been. The 44mm version gives you a 30% larger display and a 50% louder speaker. It has an improved accelerometer and gyroscope, plus it’s swimproof so you won’t need to take it off before hitting the lap pool. You’re basically taking all the good things about an iPhone and shrinking them down to be latched onto your arm. But let’s not get carried away; it’s really not that small. The screen is the largest Apple Watch display yet, which gives you ample space to experience all it has to offer. It has a built-in health monitor that can detect low or high heart rates, irregular rhythms, and even falls. The Apple Watch 4 has all you could need in one sleek package, and that package is on sale for $679 right now.
