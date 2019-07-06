Redo Your Workout Wardrobe With an Extra 20% Off Sale Items from Athleta

CHEAT SHEET
One of the best times to take stock of all your workout gear is when you’re using it most. Summer is a great opportunity to get rid of the leggings or shorts or sports bras you really don’t like in favor of something new and awesome. And Athleta’s extra 20% off sale can help replace what you’re tossing. The Mercer Tight will give you leggings that you’ll wear during any workout. The Black is on sale for $40 and the Auberge for $24 (originally $89). The Front Zip Stealth Bra is a compact sports bra that will give you both coverage and support. It’s on sale for $28 (originally $79). And if you need an extra layer for when you leave the gym or yoga studio, the Pranayama Wrap is on sale for $32 (originally $89) and will be the perfect thing to throw on after sweating it out. Whether you’re looking to redo your entire workout wardrobe for the summer or add a piece you really love, this extra 20% off sale will have something for you. | Shop at Athleta >
