TOTE-ALLY AWESOME
Stock Up on the Reusable, Sustainable Standard BAGGU Bag During Their Once-A-Year Sale
The best part of owning a BAGGU Standard Reusable Bag (of which I have many) is their versatility. Use it at the grocery store instead of their single-use plastic bags or as a throw-anything-in bag for running errands. The options are about as endless as their colors and styles. And right now, they’re having their once-a-year discount on all reusable Standard BAGGU bags. Stock up on these bountiful totes during this tiered sale where you can get 15% off three or more Reusable Bags, 20% off five or more, and 25% off seven or more. Toss out that pile of plastic grocery bags, get on the sustainability train, and make every bag you take with you while you run errands a reusable BAGGU bag. Try out the classic Sailor Stripe, or the Seaweed style. The $12 bags are the right size to fit everything you could need for a quick trip. Just add your favorite styles to your cart and check out for the discount. - Jillian Lucas
