CHEAT SHEET
PRETTY SWEET DEAL
Banana Republic’s Last Call Sale Gives You Up to 75% Off Hundreds of Items
It’s not every day that you can score up to 75% off Banana Republic styles, but here we are. Choose from hundreds of work-ready styles that BR really knows how to churn out. Try the Color-Block Pleated Midi Dress, down to $50 (64% off), and have the perfect dress to pair with heels or sneakers. Its fit-and-flare shape and accordion-pleated skirt give you a breathable silhouette for even the hottest of days and it’s completely machine washable. Or go for the simple Denim Utility Mini Skirt for $40 (49% off). The deep patch pockets in the front give this skirt a major utilitarian vibe. Guys can add the Super Soft Crew-Neck Sweater (that’s really what it’s called) for $27 (61% off). It’s made from a mix of cotton, recycled polyester, and nylon and knit in an “inside-out stitch” for a unique texture. You can even stock up on T-shirts, like the Luxury-Touch Crew-Neck T-Shirt which is $13 (62% off) and comes in three different colors: Coastal Blue, Heather Forest Green, and Ice Blue. This huge Banana Republic sale will help replenish your closet with styles you’ll wear through the summer and beyond. | Shop at Banana Republic >
