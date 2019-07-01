The Best Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blankets You Can Get on Amazon

One of the worst parts of going to the beach is the sand. Seriously! It just gets everywhere and it’s not fun. You can keep sand from ruining your otherwise enjoyable beach trip with the help of a blanket. But not any old blanket you stole off your guest bed. You need a blanket that’ll keep water and sand at bay and keep you feeling like you’re conquering Mother Nature. That’s where these beach blankets come in. And better yet, they’re all on Amazon.

WEKAPO Sand Free Beach Blanket, $38 on Amazon: Coming in three different colors, this oversized blanket comes with its own carrying case, plus six metal stakes to make sure it doesn’t go anywhere. It’s breathable and lightweight so you won’t dread packing it.

Camco Handy Mat, $9 on Amazon: While not technically a blanket, this is a great option to keep your butt from getting sandy. It’s made from strong, waterproof material that’s also UV-stabilized so it won’t fade in the sun.

Roebury Beach Blanket, $30 on Amazon: This large blanket is stain-resistant and water-resistant. It also keeps sand from getting into it so you’re not lugging half the beach home with you.

WolfWise XXL Picnic Blanket, $29 on Amazon: If you thought fleece and sand don’t mix, think again. This luxurious blanket has a water-and-sand-proof bottom plus a top that has a composite sponge to be both comfortable and breathable.

Live Infinitely Sand Free Beach Blanket, $30 on Amazon: Not only is this blanket water-resistant, but it’s also heat-resistant, which means you won’t be laying on a sun-baked surface after getting out of the water.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:







NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.