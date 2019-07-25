Keep Your Scalp Protected and Get Yourself a Sun Hat

Truly, there’s no place worse than your scalp to get a sunburn (okay, there are probably worse places but I have to be a bit hyperbolic here to make my point). You can lather up your hairline and part, or you can invest in a stylish hat that will keep the sun’s harsh rays away from your follicles. We’ve rounded up a handful that you can get on Amazon and shipped right to your door before you hit the beach.

Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll Up Hat, $16 on Amazon: Bask in the sun with a fashionable Panama-style hat that has UPF 50+ protection and an internal rope for size adjustment. It also comes in a bunch of colors, plus the option to change the size of the band.

EINSKEY Sun Hat, $14 on Amazon: This is the perfect hat for someone that tends to trek in the sun. It’s packable so you can throw it right into your bag without worry and it’s water-repellant for any time spent in a summer storm.

Sloggers Women's Wide Brim Braided Sun Hat, $21 on Amazon: Go big or go home with this large-brimmed option. UPF 50+ sun protection and a stylish lanyard to keep it on in even the strongest ocean gusts, this is the hat you’ll want to keep on all day.

Comhats Womens UPF50 Cotton Packable Sun Hat, $20 on Amazon: Another packable option, it’s UPF 50+ and foldable with an added touch of style thanks to the bow. The interior can adjust to the right size and the chin strap is detachable to keep you comfortable.

Henschel Hats Aussie Breezer, $24-$57 on Amazon: Even on the hottest of summer days, this cotton mesh hat will keep you cool. It’s breathable and packable but still gives you the UPF 50+ protection and a 3-inch brim to keep your skin protected.

Simplicity Women's UPF 50+ UV Sun Protective Convertible Beach Visor Hat, $15 on Amazon: Get yourself a hat that does both. This convertible option gives you the versatility to change your beach visor into a beach hat in seconds. Just zip the included top, adjust the velcro, and enjoy a sun-free day.

