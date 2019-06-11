These 9 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts Will Get Delivered With Plenty of Time to Impress Him

Sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Sunday is Father’s Day and today is probably the last day to get gifts in time that aren’t gift cards. But don’t fret! There are plenty of last-minute gifts that will still be just as meaningful. We’ve rounded up a few ideas that will be on your doorstep by Friday the latest, so you can stop the nervous sweating already.

Foldies Polarized Folding Aviators, $79 on Amazon: Sunglasses that easily fit into his pocket are an amazing gift if you know just how many pairs he loses by putting them somewhere else. They come in a handful of styles and colors for any taste in shades.

Instant Pot Duo 6qt 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $60 from Target: Cut the cooking time on his famous beef stew in half with an Instant Pot. Just tell him it’ll make everything a Crock Pot will, except faster (besides, it’s got slow cooking built-in, too).

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $159 from Walmart: Airpods may be a little advanced for some dads but they will make his life so much easier. They pair seamlessly to an iPhone and will keep him handsfree when he’s doing errands or just doesn’t feel like holding his phone up to his ear.

Char-Broil Performance 36,000 BTU Gas Grill, $185 from Target: Of all the things to get this Father’s Day, why not go all out and get him a brand new grill? Electric ignition makes for an easy start and the side burners and shelves give more prep space for everything he wants to BBQ.

La Crosse Technology Wireless Color Forecast Station, $25 from Walmart: What is it with dads and weather? This gadget has access to a slew of weather data including temperature, humidity, and forecasts. He’ll be able to give you a full meteorological report next time you ask, “How’s the weather been?”

UGG Men's Ascot Slipper, $107-$130 on Amazon: There’s no shame in valuing comfort over style, especially when it comes to slippers. Give dad the gift of shearling with these durable slippers that will take him from couch to errands easily.

Lodge 17" Cast Iron Seasoned Skillet, $60 from Walmart: When it comes to cast iron, sometimes bigger is better. This skillet will give him the real estate to roast veggies on the grill or do a party’s worth of seared burgers.

GrillEye Grilling and Smoking Thermometer, $85 from Target: This little magnetic-mounted thermometer makes grilling a breeze. He can program it to what kind of meat he’s cooking and it can even adapt to learn his grilling style over time to help give feedback because he sure as hell won’t listen to you.

Standard Dispatch Box, $33/month from Cratejoy: Double down on the personality by gifting him a quarterly box that will send personalized items like reusable bottles, knives, and more.

