Amazon Has Holiday Deals Out the Wazoo. Here Are the 5 Best Right Now
You really can’t beat a great Amazon deal, but what’s even better is that now, you can get deals on things that may help cross off your to-gift list. Amazon’s HoliDeals are a destination to get you major discounts on things that anyone you’re buying for will love (and you’ll love too). Here are the top five deals from the Amazon HoliDeals list to get right now:
Samsung Flat 55-Inch QLED 4K TV: This big, flat screen, QLED TV has over a billion shades of color, a quantum processor to scale 4K content seamlessly, and ambient mode to blend into the background when your TV isn’t in use.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock: The newest version of the Echo Dot has a richer sound, a curved silhouette, and you can even pair a second dot for stereo sound. Plus, it now has an LED clock to give you the time and temp at a glance.
TCL Alto 7+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: The wireless subwoofer gives you a fuller, bassier sound without worrying about running wires.
Ninja Foodi: Do you want to do practically any kind of cooking in one succinct gadget? The Ninja Foodi can sears, sizzle, and air fry crisp.
Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds: These true wireless earbuds get up to five hours of use on a single charge and up to 15 hours with the pocket charger.
Canon PowerShot G5 X Digital Camera: If you want the ease of a DSLR without the heft, this is the camera for you. Capture 1080p Full HD video up to 60 frames per second.
