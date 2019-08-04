5 Best-Selling, Simple, Easy-to-Use Security Cameras That You Can Get on Amazon

Security cameras aren’t just for people wanting to keep tabs. I use mine to mostly see which sunspot in my apartment the dog is laying in and to make sure nothing happened to the place while on vacation. And over the years, security cameras have gotten more and more affordable for the everyday homeowner (or renter). You don’t need a whole system with wiring to stay safe. Whether you want to keep your house secure or just want to spy on pets while you’re away, these are the best, easy-to-set-up security cameras you can get on Amazon.

Wyze Cam Pan, $38 on Amazon: This is the camera I have in my apartment and I can’t emphasize enough how impressive it is. For the price, you get a camera that pans 360 degrees with 1080P full HD video and night vision. Free, rolling 14-day cloud storage is also available without an SD card, but you’ll get continuous storage if you add one. It also lets you know if it detects a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm.

Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera, $100 on Amazon: The new Blink camera is an indoor/outdoor camera that has two2-way audio, a two2-year battery life, and customizable motion detection. It includes free cloud storage for up to a year and it works with Alexa to help you arm or disarm your camera with your voice. It has infrared night vision and sends alerts straight to your phone.

Ring Stick Up Cam, $180 on Amazon: While most of Ring’s offerings are meant for the outdoors, this has the option of being indoors or out. Mount anywhere or simply place where you need in your home easily. This camera is powered by an easy-to-use rechargeable battery pack and works with Alexa to keep you informed.

YI 1080p Home Camera, $26 on Amazon: At a similar price point as the original Wyze camera, the YI Cloud camera adds on an optional 24/7 emergency response system if you notice something happening in any of your alerts that require police, fire, or EMS. The 1080p capabilities mean a crisp picture and it even has activity alerts that can tell you what’s going on like a baby crying.

KAMTRON HD Home Wireless Baby/Pet Camera, $46 on Amazon: This option has 360-degree panoramic viewing capabilities and the option to store via the cloud or locally (with an SD card). It has fully encrypted data so you know any of your alerts or information is stored securely. The two2-way audio makes it easy to hear or speak to anyone that’s within the vicinity and it has infrared LED night vision to keep you notified around the clock.

