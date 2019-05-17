From Noise-Canceling Headphones to a Packable Blanket, These Are Some of the Most Important Travel Accessories

You can get the suitcase. You can get packing accessories. But what about all the other stuff? There’s more than just luggage tags and passport holders (though you need those, too) when it comes to being prepared for your trip. We’ve made a handy dandy list of some of the most important travel accessories so you can use this as a checklist next time you’re packing for a trip.

TravelMore TSA Approved Travel Combination Cable Luggage Locks, $10 on Amazon: It may go without saying, but having an extra layer of security on your luggage is a good thing. Grab a two-pack of these TSA-approved locks and keep your stuff secure.

Soundcore Space NC Noise-Canceling Headphones, $80 on Amazon: Is recommending noise-canceling headphones obvious? Yes, but it’s time to put more thought into what you put on your ears than just what everyone else has. These are foldable and have a battery life of 20 hours on Bluetooth, or 50 hours while wired.

Dakine Groomer Travel Toiletry Bag, $20 on Amazon: As a person that travels with a makeup bag, I can tell you that after using a Dopp kit recently, I never want to go back. This one has interior (and exterior) pockets, to keep all of your toiletries and tools organized.

Tile Pro 2-Pack, $60 from Tile: If you don’t already own a Tile, getting one before heading on a trip with checked luggage is a good idea. You can keep tabs on your bags from basically anywhere and the removable battery means you know it’ll be fully charged before you leave.

TRTL Pillow, $30 on Amazon: I will continue to recommend this ridiculous pillow, mainly because it works. It’s packable, lightweight, and truly supportive and comfortable for even the heaviest of plane sleepers.

NEWVANGA Travel Adapter, $12 on Amazon: Even if you’re not traveling overseas, it’s really great to have a travel adapter on hand. This one has a bunch of different ports for the US, Europe, the UK, and Australia, and takes up basically no room in your bag.

Anker PowerCore II Slim, $36 on Amazon: Stashing a tiny portable charger in your carry-on is a great way to make sure you’re entertained on the trip and so your phone or tablet won’t die while you’re abroad. This one’s only slightly bigger than an iPhone and gives you 10,000mAh of extra power (enough for 3.5 charges of an iPhone 8).

Rumpl The Original Puffy Indoor Outdoor Camping Blanket, $95 on Amazon: This may be a personal thing, but I get really cold when I travel. This packable blanket is great to keep for the times where the plane or train or automobile has the AC cranked way too high for your liking (and it won’t take up too much space).

