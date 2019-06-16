These Are the Top-Rated Women’s Jeans on Amazon That Won’t Let You Down

When it comes to finding jeans online, sometimes it’s better to trust a large audience. We took to Amazon to find the highest-rated jeans with the most reviews so you don’t have to feel duped by shoddy denim. Just a quick FYI: The reason the price ranges below are so wide is because Amazon doesn’t have a set price on clothing. You’ll be able to see the price once you choose the style and size.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Skinny Jeans, $25-$50 on Amazon: With the addition of polyester and elastane, these upgraded jeans give you the comfort and stretch you need with the sturdiness you expect from Levi’s. They come in 14 different styles, washed to fit any mood.

Wrangler Women's Aura Instantly Slimming Mid Rise Boot Cut Jean, $25-$68 on Amazon: The bootcut jean is coming back in style and this option is one of the most comfortable out there. Choose from 15 washes to get the style you most desire.

Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean, $6-$75 on Amazon: If you want a wide range of sizes and colors, these are the jeans for you. The tapered leg gives you a modern silhouette while the natural waist is flattering at any size.

Lee Women's Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean, $17-$85 on Amazon: If you’re looking for a relaxed fit, look no further than these from Lee. They come in over 30 different colors and washes and have a touch of spandex for stretch.

NYDJ Women's Marilyn Straight Leg Denim Jeans, $45-$235 on Amazon: These straight leg jeans are a bit skinnier than most straight leg styles, which means they’ll elongate your legs and make you look taller. They also come in 35 washes.

