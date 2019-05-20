Upgrade Your Sleeveless Options With One Of These 5 Highly-Recommended Tank Tops

I feel like tank tops don’t get the recognition they deserve. They live in the shadows of nice T-shirts, but they’re great in their own right. Tanks are the perfect layering option. They don’t get all bunchy in the armpits under blazers. And they really go with any kind of bottom, from jeans to a flowy skirt.

But not all tank tops deserve a coveted place in your clothing rotation. Find a tank that works for you and your aspirations and stick with it, whether it’s a cami-style or a muscle tank. We’ve rounded up five of the best-reviewed and most-loved tank tops to give you a head start in finding the best sleeveless tee that you can find.

Women’s Muscle Tank, $32 from Richer Poorer: This easy-breezy tank top is my summer uniform. It’s cut in a way that still feels work appropriate, but can easily be tied up or tucked into shorts for a stylish weekend top.

Canyon Top, $38 from Reformation: I first saw this tank top on a fashion blogger and immediately fell in love. The square neck is super flattering and the ribbed texture gives it a casual feel without looking too relaxed.

Essential Tank Top, $23 from Banana Republic: This simple tank is made from the brand’s Soft Stretch modal fabric that’s light enough to layer, but thick enough to wear on its own. Plus, it’s wrinkle-resistant.

Air Cami, $22 from Everlane: While it’s labeled as a “cami” and that usually means skimpy straps, this option from Everlane leaves room for hiding a bra strap. And even though it’s 100% cotton which isn’t always the most breathable, this one is crafted in a more lightweight weave.

Daily Ritual Women’s Lightweight 100% Supima Cotton Tank Top, $15 on Amazon: These tanks come in a 2-pack which you can mix and match if you want different colors. Made from 100% Supima cotton, these are the everyday tank tops that will keep you on your game.

