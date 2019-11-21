CHEAT SHEET
    Brooklinen’s 20% Off Black Friday Sale Is Already Live

    BLACK FRIDAY 2019

    You’re now entering the territory of early Black Friday deals. Turn back now if you don’t want to see a whole slew of discounts before the 29th!

    Brooklinen is taking 20% off sitewide to get your into the spirit of all things comfy and cozy. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout and grab discounts on basically everything (not applicable to partner brands). | Get it on Brooklinen >

