1. A FRIENDLY DISCOUNT
Take 25% Off Select Styles During the Bloomingdale’s Friends & Family Sale
As the spring months slip into summer, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to update your year-old summertime wardrobe. The Bloomingdale’s Friends & Family Sale is a great place to start. Bloomingdale’s is taking 25% off select styles, no promo code needed. Just look for the items labeled 25% off and add to your cart. If you’re looking for some great workout gear, the Alo Yoga Vapor High-Rise Camo Leggings are highly-rated and down to $96. Even better, that 25% off includes sale items, like this crisp Hugo Boss Slim Fit Suit, on sale for $468 with the extra discount. It’s the perfect option for all those upcoming weddings you probably have to go to. Need a killer bag for your next vacation? The LeSportSac Colette Medium Convertible Duffel Bag changes from a chic crossbody to a spacious mini duffel with just a couple of zips. It’s on sale for $49. This sale is all over the Bloomingdale’s site, so you’re bound to find some 25% off treasure.
