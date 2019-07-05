CHEAT SHEET
The Grand Summer Sale from Cole Haan Gets You Up to 60% Off Shoes, Bags, and More
There’s really no better way to spend a post-holiday weekend than picking up quality shoes while they’re on sale. Cole Haan is having a huge sale, the Grand Summer Sale, and taking up to 60% off men’s and women’s styles. The men’s 2.ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford is down to $149 (50% off) and will be your go-to style for going from work to drinks and beyond. Or pick up the men’s ZERØGRAND All-Day Trainer, which is on sale for $130 (41% off). The women’s styles range from sneakers to sandals to heels. The classic Grand Crosscourt Sneaker is down to $59 (47% off) and is the perfect style to pair with a dress all summer for when you want to give your sandals a break. Or just add a pop of color with the Josie Block Heel Sandal for $79 (47% off). There are even some great bags discounted, too, like the Grand.ØS Leather East-West Tote, which is down to $100 (50% off). However you shop this sale, you’ll be getting a crazy good deal on shoes and accessories you’ll want to keep around forever. | Shop at Cole Haan >
