GO SUN YOURSELF
The Elta MD Clear Facial Sunscreen Protects Your Skin From the Sun While Taking Care of It
When it comes to your face, sunscreen that has been specially made to be non-comedogenic (non-pore-clogging) is good for any skin type, even sensitive skin. The EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen has a 4.3-star rating with over 3,500 reviews. It’s derived from a mineral-based formula with zinc-oxide, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and lactic acid added to keep your skin happy. The lightweight, silky formula won’t clog your pores or leave you with that weird white cast that some zinc-oxide-based sunscreens tend to do. The oil-free nature of it helps keeps sensitive skin from reacting and the active skin care ingredients protect your face from the sun and can help calm skin that’s acne-prone or experiences rosacea. Plus, you can use your FSA card to save even more on it.
