Almost 700 Sale Styles from Bonobos Are an Extra 30% Off Right Now
It’s the summer of savings with Bonobos. Right now, you can get an extra 30% off sale items with the code SALEONSALE30. There’s so much to choose from that you’ll want to take a few beats to get your bearings. The sale section has almost 700 styles to choose from, and with the extra discount, you could get a closet-full pretty easily. Like the Relaxed Fit Camp Collar Shirt, down to $48 (originally $88). The ‘60s style gives this shirt the perfect balance between casual and cool. Or if you want a summer party shirt, go for the Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt covered in peppers for $48 (originally $88). If you need a shirt you can wear to work with no worries, the Daily Grind Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirt is down to $48 (originally $88) and is made from 100% wrinkle-resistant cotton. Pair it with a pair of Bonobos’ classic Stretch Washed Chinos, also $48 (originally $88). There’s no going wrong with the sale. Just add your favorites to the cart, type the promo code, and save. | Shop at Bonobos >
