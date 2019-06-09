1. SUMMER SALES
GAP is Taking an Extra 20% Off Styles Already Discounted Up to 50% Off
Is there anything better than finding the perfect summer clothes that keep you looking cool and feeling cooler (literally)? As the temperature climbs, it’s hard to stay on track with dressing appropriately, but GAP’s huge sitewide sale can help at least give you some options. The entire site is up to 50% off, plus you can use the code FORYOU to get an extra 20% off. This breezy V-Neck Midi Dress is $48 with the extra discount and is perfect for throwing on with a pair of sandals and heading out the door. You can also add an outdoor-ready bomber jacket to your collection for summer nights out back with friends or family. The men’s Lightweight Bomber Jacket is down to $58. And when it comes to footwear for the warmer weather, look no further than GAP’s huge collection of sandals and flip flops. These men’s leather flip flops are under $30 and will last you through beach sand and backyard BBQs. There’s so much to look through because, well, the entire site is discounted. Spend your weekend picking up new clothes for summer from GAP.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.