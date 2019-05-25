GREATS is Taking 20% Off Sitewide for Memorial Day

When I say that GREATS makes one of my favorite pairs of sneakers, I’m not exaggerating. If you need a simple, comfortable shoe that will last you season after season, ??. With Memorial Day sales happening all around you, it should come as no surprise that GREATS is taking part in one, too. Use the code SUNNY20 and get 20% off sitewide. The Royale is a great place to start if you’ve never had a pair of GREATS. With the discount, they’re marked down to $143 for a sneaker that is an instant classic. The new recycled Royale Knit is a lightweight, breathable sneaker that you’ll want to wear even on the hottest of days. With the discount, you can choose from three different colors for $95. The Court is a bit more of a sporty style, with a heftier design and a really sleek neutral palette. Get a pair of these for $143. Whichever style of GREATS sneaker you choose, you’ll be investing in a pair that you’ll want to keep on your feet for years to come.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.