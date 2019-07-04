Summer-ize Your Sock Drawer With 40% Off and Free Shipping from Happy Socks

The summer is all about having the right things to wear for any kind of weather and Happy Socks knows it. Their collection of novelty socks expanded to include swimsuits recently, and all of that is on sale for 40% off, plus free shipping.

Get the new cooking-themed socks for the chef in your life. The gift box includes all three styles (Veggies, Chef’s Hat, and Salt & Pepper) and is down to TK. Or hit the pool with a pair of Rock N Roll Striped Pool Slides that are ready to go with you on any water-filled adventure. They’re on sale for $23 with the discount. You won’t want to forget about the versatile, bold new swimwear. Men’s swim trunks range from $39 for the original to $45 for the longer version. Women’s one-pieces are down to $45. And if you want to really upgrade your sock drawer, check out the Hysteria line that has mesh, metallic, and more styles that are made to be shown off. | Shop at Happy Socks >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.