1. HAY FEVER
Hay Makes Beautiful, Modern Furniture And That High Design Is at Impulse-Buy Prices With Up to 40% Off
Danish furniture and accessory brand Hay makes some exceptional pieces, and you can add some mid-century flair to your home during their Summer Sale. Get up to 40% off dozens of home decor stars and outdoor-ready furniture styles. Add additional seating to your backyard in the form of the Hee Lounge Chair, on sale for $221 in black or $196 in white. Its wide and low design means it’s the perfect option to sit back and sip some wine outdoors. Or if you’re in need of some textile upgrades, the He She It Towels come in three different colors and patterns and are $30 and under. I’m partial to the blue and orange option for a pop of abstract color. Maybe your design inspiration lies inside your home. In that case, pick up the Cornet Barstool, with the Oak/Chrome option on sale for $176 and the Smoked Oak/Black option for $146. Hay’s unmatched ability to create simple yet unique designs is impressive, and you can add some of that design style to your home for up to 40% off. | Shop at Hay >
