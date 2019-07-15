Prime Day Makes J.Crew Mercantile Styles Up to 50% Off

J.Crew really makes some of the best basics, basics that get you through each season easily. J.Crew Mercantile is the brand’s line of affordable options that you’ll keep coming back to and it’s all on sale for up to 50% off. Choose from button downs, sweaters, dresses and more. | Get it on Amazon >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.