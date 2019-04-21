SAVINGS IN SPADES
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale is Great For An Early Mother’s Day Present With Up to 75% Off
The Kate Spade Surprise Sale happens every now and then, and it’s always, well, a surprise. This time around, there are purses and jewelry and clothing galore. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting ahead of Mother’s Day, you can save up to 75% off and enjoy free shipping on orders of $99+. Add to your growing bag collection with deals on over 270 classic Kate Spade items, from crossbody bags to totes. Today only, you can get the feminine but sturdy Laurel Way Riley satchel for $99, down from $359. The versatile May Street Lida tote, with its zip closure and lined interior, is your perfect on-the-go bag for $69. And the $49 Shore Street Berber Stripe Lacey wallet is great to throw in any bag because you’ll be sure to find its bold, color striped details. On the clothing front, the Key Pieces Ruffle Trim Trench is a subtle twist on a classic overcoat, and it’s on sale for $159. Want something a bit more casual? How about an embroidered “In Your Dreams” French terry robe for $39. Whatever you pick up from the sale, you (or your mom!) will be sure to enjoy for years to come, since these classic shapes never seem to go out of style.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.