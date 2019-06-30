CHEAT SHEET
SALTY. SWEET. SAVINGS
Get Up to 70% Off Swimwear and 40% Off Basically Everything Else at Lands’ End
Lands’ End is a destination to get all your basics in one place. And right now, practically everything is on sale. Use the code SALTY at checkout and get 40% off full-price styles and up to 70% off swimwear and water shoes. The Women's Tugless One Piece Swimsuit is down to $36 (originally $60) and will be your go-to swimsuit this summer. It comes in multiple colors and comes in Petite, Regular, and Long. Guys can grab the Short Sleeve Comfort-First Mesh Polo Shirt for $21 (originally $35) and stay cool this summer. The Comfort-First technology is flexible and breathable with a touch of stretch. And don’t forget about your bedroom either. The 300 Supima Percale Solid Sheet Set is as low as $83 (originally $139) for a full or $89 (originally $149) for a queen and comes in four different color options. And don’t forget about your outdoor seating, because this gorgeous Wooden Lounge Chair is on sale for $119 (originally $199) and gives you comfort and style in one foldable package. Whether you’re hitting the beach or heading somewhere cool, this huge Lands’ End sale has you covered. | Shop at Lands' End >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.